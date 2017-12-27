Electrician’s death: Autopsy exonerates pharmacist

By Chioma Obinna

Autopsy report on 33-year-old Idris Lasisi, an electrician, who was found dead inside the attic of a pharmacy on Abraham Adesanya Low Cost Housing Estate, Ajah, Lagos State, has revealed that he died of asphyxia and electrocution.

The deceased had gone to effect electrical repairs at the abode of a pharmacist, Adebayo Ofon, December 9. Apprehension set in, following his disappearance, while his car was still outside.

However, his lifeless body was discovered inside the roof during a search.

There had been allegation of foul play in his death.

However, the autopsy report, dated December 18, and signed by Dr. O. O. Kila of the Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, and the Ogombo Divisional Police Officer, was made available by the elder brother to the deceased, Abdul-Rahaman Lasisi.

According to Abdul-Rahaman Lasisi, “the relationship between the deceased and the owner of the pharmacy, Adebayo Afon, is close to eight years and throughout the relationship, we have never had any reason to suspect him of any ulterior motive.

“So we have accepted what happened as an act of God and we have resolved not to press further charges against him.”

According to him, the father of one will be buried as soon as possible, adding that the owner of the pharmacy has promised to render financial assistance to the deceased’s pregnant wife and aged mother.

Efforts to reach the Divisional Police Officer, Ogombo Division, proved abortive as telephone calls put to him were unanswered.