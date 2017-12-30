Don’t tarnish military’s image, AOC warns junior officers

The Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya, has warned junior officers not to tarnish the image of the military.

He gave the warning in his remarks at the Nigerian Navy Ceremonial Sunset which ended late on Friday at the Nigerian Navy Ship(NNS) Quorra, Apapa, Lagos.

Yahaya, who was the special guest of honour at the ceremony, charged the officers to protect the people of Lagos state and wherever state they found themselves.

“The cooperation between the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force and other paramilitary agencies have been quite impressive.

“I will enjoin you to keep it up, and I will particularly appeal to junior officers and ratings to be above board and not do anything that will tarnish the good image of the services.

“I urge you to protect the good people of Lagos state and adjoining states where your other units are located,”he said.

The AOC commended the efforts of the navy in the reduction of illegal bickering, oil theft and piracy in the maritime domain.

“It is also gratifying to note your commitments to the internal security duties on the hinterland and the adjoining waterways which has helped in no small measure to abate the rate of criminality in these areas.

“The doggedness of your officers and ratings in synergy with other services and agencies has contributed to an atmosphere conducive for legitimate activities across the country,” he said.

Earlier, the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Adm. Obi Ofodile, said that the ceremony marked the end of all events in the year.

He said the ceremony helped to raise the awareness and understanding of one of the age-long traditions in navies worldwide.

Newsmen report that guests were ushered into the parade ground by naval personnel dressed in their ceremonials.

Military brass — both serving and retired — and captains of industry were at the occasion to felicitate with the navy.

NAN