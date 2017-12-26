Delta starts payment of 2015/16 bursary backlog

By Emma Amaize

ASABA – Delta State Government has commenced payment of the backlog of 2015/2016 Student Special Assistance Scheme (Students Bursary) to students, who did not receive theirs in the past due to unforeseen circumstances.

Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board in a statement by Mr. Paul Osahor, Ministry of Information, Asaba, assured qualified students of the state origin in tertiary institutions, not paid previously that their bursary would get to them.

The Board while appreciating the governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his fatherly role in approving and ensuring prompt release of funds, thanked the affected students for the understanding and patience they showed.

It also sued for the cooperation of the students, saying that the board will not leave out any eligible student of the state origin.