Delta APC debunks Okotie’s adoption

By Jermiah Urowayino

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State has debunked a recent report credited to its state working committee over the adoption of Chief Osiobe Okotie as its consensus candidate, noting that the party has not conducted its primaries.

APC, in a statement signed by its State deputy chairman, Chief Cyril Ogodo, in Asaba on Thursday, described the allegations as baseless and practically impossible.

Ogodo said it was not possible for the party to adopt a candidate without the party’s primaries.

“Chief Osiobe Okotie like every other party member visited the party’s state working committee to declare his intention to vie for governorship position in 2019”, Ogodo said.