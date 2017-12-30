Corruption: Treasury looters will die mysteriously in 2018 – Prophet Nkang

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Amid the controversies that have so far trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption, the Spiritual Leader of God’s Mind City Church Abuja, Prophet Williams Nkang, has warned that some prominent citizens who have looted Nigeria’s treasury will mysteriously transit to the world beyond in 2018, saying “God has released angels of death to fight corruption in Nigeria.”



The cleric also declared that God revealed to him that the nation would enjoy peace and tranquility even though some tension will be experienced within the ranks of the political class ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Prophet Nkang, who made the declaration yesterday before his Ministry’s last ‘Abuja-in-Worship’ concert of 2017, ‎allayed the fears of Nigerians over a possible slip into another economic recession following rumours of an imminent increase in pump price of fuel.

He added that Nigeria’s investments in agriculture and other social intervention programmes like the NPower, and YouWin will yield life transforming results in 2018.

His words: “The Lord told me to warn treasury looters that some of them will join their ancestors in mysterious ways in 2018 unless they come clean before all Nigerians and retrace their steps, because God himself has promised to personally fight corruption on behalf of the poor masses who groan in pain as a result of the menace.

“The Lord told me: ‘I am releasing my angels of death to go after those who plunder and loot the commonwealth of my people.’

”He told me that Nigerians will witness great prosperity in 2018; the country will enjoy a bountiful harvest. I saw it; I say what has been revealed to me.

“The nation’s investment in agriculture and other social investment programmes such as NPower and YouWin will yield life-transforming results. Forget about rumours of imminent increase in pump price of petrol, the economy won’t slip into another recession

“The Lord has also told me to tell the whole world that though political tensions will be experienced within certain circles in the counrty ahead of the 2019 general elections, Nigeria will enjoy relative peace and tranquility.”

The Man of God further urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the mandate of his office and provide the nation with quality leadership, noting that the nation will be derailed from the path of blessings which God has prepared for it in 2018, if the President does not rise to the ocassion and play his part.