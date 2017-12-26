Breaking: Kane sets Premier League calendar year goal record

Harry Kane set a new record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year as the Tottenham forward scored for the 37th time in 2017.

Kane’s 22nd minute header against Southampton at Wembley on Tuesday took him past Alan Shearer’s previous record, which was set when he played for Blackburn in 1995.

The 24-year-old admitted he was keen to break Shearer’s record after he moved level with the former England star with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s win at Burnley on Saturday.

Kane now has 22 goals for Tottenham in all competitions this season.