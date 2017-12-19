Breaking: Again 2018 budget allegedly padded, Says Senate

The Senate, on Tuesday, criticised the executive arm of the government over the 2018 budget, alleging the budget was padded.

The Senate, at the resumption of Legislative proceedings, also said that the 2018 budget proposal presented by President Muhammadu Buhari few months ago is filled with inaccuracies and padding.

Recall that the 2017 budget had generated a lot of controversy after it was presented to the Senate when it was discovered that the budget was grossly padded.

Moreover, the Senate also criticised the executive government for what it described as poor implementation of the 2017 budget.

Consequently, the Senate suspended plenary for two weeks to allow committees organise budget defence sessions with MDA’s.

Details soon…