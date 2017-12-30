Army commences 77 Regular Recruitment – Spokesman

The Nigerian Army says it has commenced its online registration for the 77 Regular Recruit Intake for both Trades, Non-Tradesmen and women from Dec. 29 to Feb 9, 2018.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement on Saturday that the exercise was aimed at selecting able bodied Nigerians and would take place in all states.

“Interested applicants must be Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 22 for non-tradesmen and women, while tradesmen and women must be between 22 to 26 years by 1st March 2018.

“Applicants are to visit the Nigerian Army official website http://recruitment.army.mil.ng to apply online,” Usman said.

He aid that the application was free.

“For more details, applicants are to contact 08038575725 or 08037234828.

“Further details are contained in Daily Sun and Leadership newspapers of tomorrow Sunday 31st December 2017.”

NAN