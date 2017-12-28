Accident: Buhari’s son not flown to Germany – Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed as `fake news’ an online story that the President’s son, Yusuf Buhari was flown out of the country early Thursday morning following his severe head injury in a bike accident.

An online media outfit, TheCable, on Thursday reported that Yusuf had been flown to Germany over head injury he sustained following a bike accident on Tuesday night.

“As previously reported by TheCable, he is being flown to Germany for specialist care.

“The family is said to have decided on Germany.

“He was driven to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, in an ambulance with oxygen support.

“An orthopedic consultant with specialisation in head injuries was also on the flight to monitor his progress,’’ TheCable reported

However, Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in a text message on Thursday in Abuja, said Buhari was still being treated at a private hospital in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Shehu had on Wednesday in a statement confirmed that the son of the President, Yusuf Buhari, who was involved in a bike accident, was in stable condition.

He said that Yusuf had the accident on Tuesday night around Gwarimpa area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Shehu said Buhari junior broke a limb and also sustained an injury on the head as a result of the incident.

“He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son,” the presidential spokesman said. (NAN)