70-year-old arrested with 1,000kg of marijuana in Benue

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—A 70-year-old man, Adzua Kwagah, has been arrested by men of Benue State Police Command for being in possession of over 1,000 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be marijuana.

The septuagenarian, who was arrested alongside his 17-year-old son (name withheld), was apprehended in Afia village, Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bashir Makama, explained that the septuagenarian was arrested following a tip-off.

Represented by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu, the Commissioner said: “The home of the 70-year-old man was raided by our operatives after we received an intelligence report, following a tip-off, from a good citizen.

“We discovered the 21 bags of the substance in the house he was living with his 17-year-old son, though we learned that the boy arrived the home a night before the raid.”