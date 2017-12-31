2018’ll be a great year for Nigeria – Atiku, Mark

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Former Vice President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has pledged his readiness to work tirelessly to make 2018, a memorable year for Nigeria.



The Wazirin Adamawa is a statement by his media office also reinstated his belief in a united Nigeria where all citizens are given equal opportunity to aspire to become what they intend to be.

“It is my hope that this year (2018)will bring out the empowerment of Nigerians and that through increased job opportunities, Nigeria will be working again.

“It is my hope that all Nigerians will live in a safe and secure country. It is my hope that all Nigerians will live in an economy that provides them the quality of life they deserve and our youths have the opportunity to receive an education that sets the standard for all of Africa and the world,” the statement read in part.

While promising to continuously work towards the empowerment of Nigerians across all six geo-political zones, Atiku stressed his preparedness to make Nigerians realize their potentials saying, “Tell your friends, tell your family and tell your neighbours that 2018 will be the beginning of the renaissance of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s immediate past Senate President, David Mark has tasked government and the people to close ranks to ensure the greatness of the nation in the New Year.

In a goodwill message to mark the New Year, Senator Mark expressed optimism that 2018 would be a defining year for the country if all tiers of government focus more on the people.

While lauding Nigerians for their patience and resilience in the face of biting economic woes, the lawmaker warned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to deliver quality governance to the people and desist from blaming the past administrations under the stewardship of the PDP.

“I think the period of blame-game should be over by now. It is time this administration give Nigerians purposeful leadership and deliver the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people,” Mark said in a statement by his media aide, Paul Mumeh.

And as Nigerians wish themselves ‘Happy New Year,’ Senator Mark urged government to make security of lives and property, a top priority, arguing that “No meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of crime or insecurity.

“I believe that Nigerians deserve to live in peace in any part of the country without fear of intimidation or molestation. We need to cooperate with each other (sic) to make progress. We can work together to make our nation great again.”