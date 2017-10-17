Wike urges Nigerians to disregard VP posters

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on Nigerians to disregard Vice Presidential Posters being posted in parts of Abuja by a faceless group, describing it as the handwork of mischief makers.

In a statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Governor Wike said that the posters are from political mMischief makers who forgot in their haste that nobody runs for the office of Vice President.

The Statement noted: “The attention of the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency,Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been drawn to the posting and circulation of Fake Vice Presidential Posters by Political Mischief Makers.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard these posters as they have no link with the Rivers State Governor. Nobody runs for the office of the Vice President.

“The Rivers State Governor has the mandate of the good people of Rivers State and he is focused on delivering quality projects and programmes for the people.

“Governor Wike will not be distracted by the antics of misguided politicians who want to mislead Nigerians “.