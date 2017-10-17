UN chief urges action to address root causes of poverty

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for increased efforts to eradicate poverty in its entirety.

Guterres, who made the call in a message to mark International Day for Eradication of Poverty, highlighted the importance of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to ensure life of dignity for all.

He said “this globally agreed agenda pledges to secure healthy planet and build peaceful and inclusive societies to ensure lives of dignity for all.

“Its pledge to leave no one behind will require innovative approaches, partnerships and solutions.”

He particularly urged nations of the world to address the root causes of poverty to eradicate it in its entirety.

He stressed the need for governments and those in leadership positions to listen to the views and guidance of people living in poverty and to act together with them.

He said that in spite of progress to eliminate poverty, more than 800 million people around the world continued live in extreme poverty and many more were threatened by alarming rates of unemployment, insecurity, inequality, conflict, as well as the effect of climate change.

Eliminating poverty and alleviating sufferings and building resilience of those living in poverty is the target for Goal 1 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end poverty in all its forms everywhere, he says.

The Goal also aims to ensure social protection for the poor and vulnerable, increase access to basic services and support people harmed by climate-related extreme events and other economic, social and environmental shocks and disasters.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the decision by the General Assembly, designating Oct.

17 as International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is ‘Answering the Call of October 17 to end poverty: A path toward peaceful and inclusive societies.”

The Day recognises the knowledge and courage of families living in poverty throughout the world, as well as the importance of reaching out to the poorest and building alliance with citizens from all backgrounds to end poverty.

