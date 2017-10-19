Stakeholders tasked on training, retraining of teachers

By Dayo Adesulu

THE Director of Sunnydale School, Ikeja, Mrs. Folake Osisanya, has urged government and school owners to invest in training and retraining of teachers, adding that the academic success of the students lies in the teachers.

She cautioned parents against allowing their children use internet phones without supervision, noting that the social media has served as a great source of distraction to students.

Osisanya who spoke with Vanguard while celebrating Nigeria’s 57th Independence Anniversary in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of Sunnydale School, pointed out that the training of teachers, upgrade of facilities and civic education as pivotal to the sector.

She said: “If I have opportunity in governance today, I will train the teachers because a lot of teachers are rusting. Here, we place a lot of emphasis on teachers’ training both local and international. We do attend our training at Cambridge, London. When the authorities discovered we were many, they flew into Lagos to train our teachers in order to cut cost for us. With that arrangement, we were able to send more teachers for the training. We need to train and retrain teachers for them to give their best to the students.”

Besides, teachers’ training, the school director noted that facilities in schools should be upgraded to enhance learning among students and teachers. “We must also upgrade facilities in school to enhance the learning of both students and teachers,” she said.

Moreover, civic education, she noted, is a subject that needs to be learnt by students on regular basis, stressing that the knowledge would deepen social and moral upbringing.

Speaking in the same vein, the Deputy Head of Academics, Sunnydale School, Ikeja, Mrs. Ade Fakoya, also disclosed that the first thing she would correct anyday any time in the sector is teacher placement in the scheme of things.

According to her, teachers should be seen as professionals, adding that there should be professional exams just like other professional bodies with special exams that qualify them. She said: “When we were younger, there were professional exams for medical doctors, City & Guild of London for engineering students. In the same vein, I believe that teachers are professionals and should be addressed as a core career. If you have chosen the teaching profession as a career, let it be your career. Just as there are no medical doctors working for the sake of the money but for life, there should not be a teacher who is working for the sake of making money.

“The training for being a medical doctor is too rigorous for you to be working for money. In the same way, the training for teaching should be rigorously done for you to be qualified to be a teacher. If your motive of being a teacher is for the money, you will be disappointed because there is no money in the profession that would motivate you to love it.”

Fakoya urged Nigerian teachers to work on the methodology of teaching students, adding that since students are not all the same.