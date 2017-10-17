Rural Electrification: Havenhill Synergy deploys solar mini-grid to Kigbe

In a bid to end blackout in Nigerian rural communities, Havenshill Synergy Limited, a cleantech organization in conjunction with United States African Development Foundation and Power Africa commissioned one of the first solar mini-grids in the Abuja suburb. The organization deployed a 20kW solar mini-gird to provide 24/7 power supply to the inhabitants of the Kigbe, an off-grid community at the Kwali Local Government of Abuja. The commissioning event, held on the 11th of September, had key people from numerous organization in attendance.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, the President and CEO of the United States African Development Foundation, Mr. C.D. Glin said “Our focus in USADF is to find committed and passionate entrepreneurs who will know a little seed investment in their enterprises will make significant impact in their communities and we are so proud that that this community now enjoys clean and potable water supply & constant electricity to power their basic needs.”

The Kigbe solar mini-grid project provides 145 homes within the community with direct to home solar power. This allows the beneficiaries power basic electrical appliances such as bulbs, fans and TVs which they couldn’t do before. Before the solar electrification by Havenhill, the inhabitants have been relying on candles, kerosene lanterns and petrol generators for those who can afford it – all these power sources pose both health and environmental dangers to the inhabitants of the community.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola also commented about the project during his remark at the 19th power sector operators’ meeting. He said “The vice-chairman of NERC informed me that a solar-based mini-grid facility will be commissioned in Kigbe Community, Kwali Local Government in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. It is a 20 KW facility that will power 145 households and 5 businesses. The developer is Havenhill Synergy Ltd.”

“As of this moment and quite ironically, Kigbe, though completely cut off from the national grid, will now, unlike most, if not all of the Abuja metropolis, have constant supply of electricity 24 hours a day, sufficient to power appliances such as light bulbs, fans & TV sets. Electricity supply has also necessitated the creation of businesses, which Havenhill supports and the electricity is available to the community”, Mr. Olusegun Odunaiya, CEO of Havenhill Synergy said during his speech at the event.

Also, in attendance are representative of the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Speaker of Kwali Area Council, Chief of Leda, Kwaku, Yebu communities and other well wishers.

The Kigbe solar mini-grid project received financial and technical support from United States African Development Foundation, Power Africa Initiative, Diamond Development Initiative, African Development Bank Mini-Grid Help Desk and Inensus GmbH.