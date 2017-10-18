Ronaldo is World’s richest sportsman

The Real Madrid striker has earned an incredible £70million in the last year, along with picking up another Champions League medal and becoming the inaugural winner of The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

In fact, such is the Portuguese star’s wealth, he is only £1m short of being the most wealthy celebrity on the continent, with Harry Potter author JK Rowling earning £71m in that same period.

Ronaldo is joined by just one Englishman on the list, with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton sat in 11th place having earned £32m.

And despite the money flowing through the Premier League, there is just one representative from England’s top flight, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic sneaking into the top 20 thanks to his earnings of £24m.

Elsewhere on the list, Roger Federer comes in at No 5 having taken £48m in the last 12 months, while Sebastian Vettel is 14th on the list.

There is further British representation from Rory McIlroy, who is ninth with earnings of £37m, and Conor McGregor is equal 18th with Wales international Gareth Bale.

The figures are calculated before taxes and fees are taken into account, with Forbes estimating the total worth.