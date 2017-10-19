Remanding Atiku’s son: Keyamo Chambers react

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—CHIEF Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye of Tinubu Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, remanded Aminu Atiku, son of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in transit cell for disobeying a court order to produce his six-year-old son (names withheld) in court.

Aminu was alleged to have disobeyed an order made by Ayeye on October 11 over the custody of the boy, who he was alleged to have taken away from the custody of his ex-wife, Fatimo Bolori.

Magistrate Ayeye had ordered the respondent in the suit—U. F. Bolori vs. M. A. Abubakar— to produce the boy at the first hearing of the case.

When the case came up for the discharge of “Emergency, Evacuation/Protection Order” made by the court, the court was informed that the parties were planning to settle out of court.

In response, Bolori’s lawyer, Mr. Nwabuzor Okoh, denied receiving any notification from the respondent to settle out of court.

Following the development, Chief Magistrate Ayeye cited Atiku for contempt for disobeying court order issued on October 11, and ordered that the respondent be remanded in transit cell and the case stood down, pending when he would produce the boy.

However, Atiku was later released when he fulfilled the court order.

Consequently, Magistrate Ayeye granted the custody of the children to Fatimo Bolori.

Ayeye ordered that the children, aged eight and six, be in their mother’s custody for 10 days, pending when permanent living, visiting arrangement will be made, and adjourned the case till November 1, for further hearing on the matter.

Developments

It was gathered that both Fatimo and Aminu had divorced in 2011.

The children were living with their mother, Fatimo, with an arrangement that they should be allowed to spend their vacation with their father.

However, when the children were on holidays in 2013, Aminu requested that they be released to him to travel abroad for vacation and thereafter, allegedly refused to let them return to their mother.

It was also alleged that he decided where, when and how the mother would visit them under heavy security.

Keyamo Chambers’ statement

Meanwhile, Festus Keyamo Chambers has released what it termed an update on the remand in prison of Aminu Abubakar.

The statement, signed by one Nwabuzor Okoh, read: ‘’We are the solicitors to Miss Ummi Fatima Bolori, the estranged wife of the former Vice President’s son, Aminu Abubakar.

“As already widely reported, kindly recall that earlier today (yesterday), Chief Magistrate K. B. Ayeye of Magistrate Court 1, Tinubu, remanded Aminu Abubakar in prison custody for his failure to produce in court one of the children of the broken marriage with client.

“However, following his remand in custody, he was compelled to produce the six-year-old boy in court late this (yesterday) afternoon.

“Accordingly, Aminu Abubakar was released from custody and our client, Miss Ummi Bolori, has been reunited with her two kids, which were forcefully taken from her by Aminu Abubakar four years ago.”