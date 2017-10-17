Pupils on the run as immunization officials arrive Rivers schools for vaccination

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – There was panic in some primary and secondary schools in Rivers State, especially, those around Nkpolu, Rumuagholu, Rumuosi, Rumuekini and Rumuokoro areas of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt, following news that soldiers were coming to vaccinate pupils against monkey pox.

The news that the military were coming to give vaccines to students against the outbreak of the deadly Monkey Pox had filtered into the schools during class period and there was a huge panic as students scampered for safety.

Students have left their classes and fled out of the schools for fear of being injected with the Monkey pox disease.

Parents are also at the moment seen running straight their children’s schools to retrieve their wards.

A student of Community Secondary Schools, Rumuekini, Vincent (surname withheld) told Vanguard that the students only saw a team of young people dressed in Nationals Youth Service Corps, NYSC, uniform who entered their school for the exercise.

Vincent noted that students fled the classrooms when the team mentioned that they were on immunization, because they believed that the team was sent by the military to inject monkey pox into their body.

Details later…