PR experts set to define new frontiers for Nigeria’s economic growth

Public relations experts from different parts of the world are set to converge on Lagos to chart new frontiers for Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

The experts, who will gather at the Special Summit of Public Relations experts organised by NECCI Public Relations Roundtable, will dwell topically on investor relations as an enabler of investment.

The theme of the special public relations summit scheduled for October October 26, 2017, at the Landmark Centre, Lagos is The New Frontiers of Investor Relations – Access and Opportunities.

In a statement issued in Lagos, convener of the summit, Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun, stated that investor relations is a branch of Corporate Communications that manages communications between investors and the organisations in which they have invested, or are targeting for future investments.

According to her, certain countries have maximized this aspect of public relations to strategically boost international foreign direct investments and lift their economies from crisis to prosperity, citing as examples, Rwanda and countries of the former Soviet Union. She said the time was perfect for Nigeria coming out of recession, to maximize this opportunity, to attain economic sustainable growth and development.

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will give the keynote address.

Expected speakers at the epochal event include Mr. Oscar Onyema (CEO, Nigerian Stock Exchange), Mr. Donald Duke (former governor of Cross River State), Dr. Jumoke Oduwole (Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment), Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Proshare Nigeria Limited), Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okusanya (Managing Director, CMC Connect), Mark Anthony Chidolue Dike (former Director of Tax Policy, FIRS, President, Chattered Institute of Directors Nigeria), and Mrs. Ibim Semenitari (former Commissioner for Information, Rivers State).