Photos: Gbenga Daniel officially declares for PDP Chairmanship

Former Governor of Ogun state Mr. Otunba Gbenga Daniel officially declared for the National Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Wednesday.

Cross section of supporters for Otunba Gbenga Daniel during the official declaration ceremony of the Former Governor for the National Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 18/10/2017

Former Minister for Information nd Former PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. John Odey flanked by two former Ministers during the official declaration ceremony of the Former Governor for the National Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 18/10/2017
Former Minister for Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode introducing Otunba Gbenga Daniel during the official declaration ceremony of the Former Governor for the National Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 18/10/2017
Former Minister of State for the FCT, Solomon Ewuga; Former Minister for Police Affairs, Maina Waziri; Former Minister for National Planning, Senator Sanusi Dagash; Former PDP North Esat Senator, Senator Abdulaziz Usman; the former Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Saleh Shehu and Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel during the official declaration ceremony of the Former Governor for the National Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 18/10/2017


