PDP chairmanship: Prof Adeniran visits IBB

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna — Former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran, has moved his campaign train to the residence of former Military President, Gen Ibrahim Babangida (retd), to solicit his support for his national chairmanship seat of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Accompanied to the uphill residence of Babangida were former Information Minister, Professor Jerry Gana; former Kano State governor and later Education Minister, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau; former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu; Hajia Ina Ciroma and Hajiya Zainab Maina.

Adeniran in his interaction with Babangida said he found it very necessary to come and solicit for his support, especially as one of the founding fathers of the party and as a former Military President.

He said though there are other aspirants warming up for the post but described himself as the most qualified of all the other aspirants.

In his remarks Babangida reminded politicians of their responsibility, which is to lead very well in whatever position they found themselves, adding that they should remain focused in their activities and also work hard for the unity of the country.

According to him, “some of us fought a war to make Nigeria united and so politicians should always gear themselves towards ensuring the unity of the country so that we can remain one.”

He described Adeniran as a “capable hand,”, saying, he would continue to be with like minds to guide the party.

Two other aspirants, former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and Raymond Dokpesi had also visited the former military president for the same purpose.