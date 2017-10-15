PDP Chairmanship: Gbenga Daniel consults T. Y Danjuma

As part of his consultations and campaign to be elected as the next National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Gbenga Daniel has visited, Gen. TY Danjuma (Rtd.)

Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State, popular called OGD visited the former Nigerian Chief of Army Staff in his residence in Lagos.

The visit to the respected ex-army general and prominent Nigerian, it was learnt, was Daniel’s way of carrying all the people that matter in the country along in a bid to rebuild the biggest party in Africa.

It was reliably gathered that the tete-a-tete that lasted for about three hours was quite useful and exciting as the General went down memory lanes and encouraged OGD to march forward with confidence.

Danjuma reportedly made Daniel realise the need to move the PDP forward, make it relevant once again and reposition it for success in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

The respected elder statesman was said to have thrown his weight behind the candidature of OGD for the election and advised him to get as much support as he could, while declaring that his chances were high.

On his part, Daniel was said to have promised all those who believe in his capacity to lead the party forward at this material time and added that he was fully prepared for the task ahead if elected as the next Chairman of the party in the forthcoming convention.

It will be recalled that Daniel had visited the likes of former head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), ex-governor of Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau, and former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Other people that Daniel has consulted on his ambition included a former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema and former resident Olusegun Obasanjo amongst several others.

According to reports, all the prominent Nigerians and senior members of the PDP so far visited promised to work for OGD’s success as the next chairman of the party.

Reports indicated that they all believe that time was ripe for the PDP to be led by a man with enviable achievements such as OGD who, they all agreed, recorded brilliant feats as governor of Ogun State for eight years and has continued to excel as a businessman.