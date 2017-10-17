Oshoala gets Emzor support

By Jacob Ajom

Reigning African Woman Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala has been assured of adequate support for her pet project, the Asisat Oshoala Football Clinic, which is aimed at mentoring young talented girls into becoming professional footballers as well as attaining successful academic pursuits.

Oshoala who was guest of Dr Stella Okoli, founder of Emzor Pharmaceuticals last week was assured by her host of unflinching support in her pursuit of her goal. “We want to assure you that we share your dream and wish to call on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the good work you are doing in the lives of these children,”Okoli said at the company’s Isolo headquarters.

As an ambassador of Emzor, Oshoala was guest of the company to thank them for their contributions towards her programme which is running for the second year.

“”It’s been very eventful since the first edition last year. With the support of Emzor we have been able to maintain the momentum and done a lot of things together and look forward to even greater clinic and tournament this year,” Oshoala said, adding that the project had received the backing of First Lady of Lagos state, Mrs Ambode.

The project which is focused on the girl child involves a football clinic where hundreds of girls, including their parents will attend.

Oshoala throws more light on the project, “It is a football tournament which begins with a clinic.. We have 60 schools coming, we will train them, pick the good ones, the ones that are ready to go with clubs in Nigeria or abroad. We will also have national team coaches who will come and watch and will select the best legs to represent our country. It is a huge project.”

