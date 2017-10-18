Okowa eulogizes Ikpeazu @ 53

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday felicitated with his Abia State counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on his 53 years birthday.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, eulogized Ikpeazu who turned 53, yesterday for his tremendous contributions and outstanding accomplishments in the service of his State and Nigeria.

The Governor said; “the sterling contributions of Governor Ikpeazu to the development of Abia State and Nigeria is legendary and worthy of emulation.

“You have waged an unrelentless war against infrastructural challenges in Abia State and it is on record that in the last two years, despite several distractions, you have significantly achieved milestones in the execution of your 4-point Agenda which aims to improve governance, re-orient and restructure the public service as well as providing adequate infrastructures for the economic development of Abia State.

“On the auspicious occasion of your 53rd birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and enduring fulfilment.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you and pray that Almighty God continues to strengthen, guide and prosper you,” adding “As you deservedly celebrate this anniversary, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and many more years of happiness”.