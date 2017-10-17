Nigeria’s oil export rises by 150,000 bpd

By Udeme Akpan and Prince Okafor

The export of crude oil from Nigeria has been increased by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) following the completion Nembe Creek Trunk Line maintenance.

Aiteo, an indigenous oil and gas company that handled the rehabilitation of the pipeline disclosed yesterday that work has been completed to pave way for resumption of export.

The resumption of export, it was gathered has increased the nation’s total export to about 2.3 million bpd, thus enhancing the implementation of the nation’s N7.4 trillion 2017 budget.

Vanguard gathered that the force majeure earlier place to protect the oil company from any liability may be lifted this week.