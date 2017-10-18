Nigerian invents automated finger payment machine

By Juliet Ebirim

A NIGERIAN, Adedayo Sanni, has invented an Automated Finger Payment Machine, AFPM, which is a payment device with fingerprint scanner in ATM machines that stores data and links it to bank accounts for seamless transactions.

The Thumb and Pin innovation is designed to make daily financial transactions easy and secure, preventing credit or debit card theft, as well as identity theft, as account details will be encrypted in personal prints of account holders.

Finger-print data solutions partnered with IT experts in order to develop a seamless hardware and software that will further encourage smooth transactions for account holders anywhere in the world. The firm is on the verge of collaborating with necessary stakeholders in the Nigerian financial sector to bring succour through their services to the nooks and crannies of the country.

Adedayo Sanni is one of Nigeria’s big names in the entertainment industry in the United Kingdom. He diversified fully into Information Technology shortly after relocating to Atlanta years ago.