Nigeria on brink of total collapse – Christian lawmakers

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—CHRISTIAN lawmakers, yesterday, painted a glooming picture of Nigeria, saying it was on the brink of total collapse.

They also lamented that the delivery of public values has ceased to be the essence of governance as Nigerians could barely access basic social necessities.

According to them, these challenges have shaken the very foundation of faith of Nigerians in the leadership.

The lawmakers said Nigeria needed divine intervention from the Almighty God to save it from total collapse.

The federal lawmakers, under the aegis of Christian Legislators’ Fellowship, have, therefore, set aside next Thursday, October 26, 2017, as a day of national prayers for divine intervention.

Briefing journalists, yesterday, on the planned national prayer breakfast, chairman of the prayer warriors, Senator Barnabas Gemade (APC, Benue North East) said the prayer, with the theme “Reconciliation: God’s Power and the New Pathway to National Unity,“ aims at convening people of all faith, tribe and creed to appeal to God for righteousness and Godliness in leadership.

Gemade said: “Since the past seven years, our political and socio-economic landscape has been characterized by threats, which have both regional and international implications.

“To Nigerians, those years could have seen our dear country emerge stronger from the shocks and effects of the global economic crisis. We have, however, weathered these storms; we are still at present, a reflection of a country at the brink.

“Recently, hate speech, divisive and secessionist quests raise their ugly heads, but we fortunately overcame.

“The delivery of public values has ceased to be the essence of governance as our fellow countrymen can barely access basic social necessities. These challenges have shaken the very foundation of the Nigerian people’s faith in leadership.”

He disclosed that the National Prayer Breakfast which started about eight years ago, took its cue from the American Prayer Breakfast put on ground by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953.

He, however, added that President Muhammadu Buhari would serve as the special guest of honour at the prayer session, while the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will deliver the keynote address