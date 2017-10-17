Breaking News
Naira rises to 360.42/$ at NAFEX

On 10:57 pm

By Adaeze Okechukwu

The naira, Tuesday, appreciated to N360.42 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Foreign Exchange Window for the first time this week.

Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote, FMDQ, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I & E Window, known as Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange, NAFEX, declined to 360.42 per dollar, yesterday, from Monday’s closing rate which stood at N360.52 per dollar, thus, translating to a 10 kobo appreciation of the Naira.

Meanwhile, the volume of dollars traded in the window, also, remained unchanged at $268.18 million, even as naira in the parallel market also stabilised at N364 per dollar for the second consecutive day this week.


