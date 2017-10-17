MUAALAG commits to cleaner environment, to honour highway managers

By Nkiru Nnorom

The Lagos State chapter of the Madonna University Alumni Association, MUAALAG, has restated its commitment to a cleaner Lagos as it promises to extend its gratitude to the men and women who work hard to make Lagos cleaner but often go unappreciated.

This was made known by President of the association, Ogho Emore, who spoke at MUAALAG’s sports’ Day in Lagos. He said that as part of its end of the year activities, which would culminate in gala night on December 2, 2017, MUAALAG has set aside a day where it would fete the highway managers and road sweepers in the Lagos Metropolis.

He noted that a paradigm shift was necessary to achieve environmental sustainability, saying that individuals and organisations would be required to play an active part in ensuring that the streets of Lagos are kept clean.

According to him, MUAALAG is looking to play a key role in shifting the needle towards a positive outcome, while lauding Sterling Bank’s efforts at creating a cleaner environment through its STEM initiative.

Spokesperson for the association, Chinedum Ucheoma, used the opportunity to shed more light on the end of year activities of the association.

He said that the day would begin with the CSR initiative during which the various clusters that make up the association would give out food items to highway managers that fall within their locations.