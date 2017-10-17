The long search for Aare Ona Kakanfo

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—The announcement of Otunba Gani Adams as the new Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland has been received with surprise. The leader of the Odua People’s Congress, OPC, the reign of the new Yoruba warlord, is faced with issues and challenges that could define his tenure.

Several persons contacted by Vanguard yesterday for reactions on the emergence of Otunba Gani Adams as the new Yoruba Aare Ona Kakanfo, rebuffed comments on the issue. They were almost all afraid to comment on a title that has been laced with misfortune for its holders and in several cases for his associates.

In the old Oyo Empire, the position of Aare Ona Kakanfo was a very significant one. He was in charge of the security of the empire as generalissimo of all armies in Yorubaland, and was charged with protecting the empire against external attacks. By virtue of his position, he was a king of sorts, and as such never resided in the same town with the Alaafin Oyo, the appointing authority.

The title is usually given to persons of substance who have fought for the interest of Yoruba race.

Since inception of Oyo Kingdom, 14 persons have occupied the position; the last being Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola who died in 1998. Since then, it was gathered that a number of people who were proposed for the traditional office turned it down because of some superstitious beliefs surrounding their ends.

An in-depth look into historical background of previous holders of the title shows that all the Aare Ona Kakanfos ever installed died during periods of strife, with many ending their lives in violent circumstances.

This could have accounted for the refusal of those who rejected the offer for the 15th Aare. However, 19 years after the death of Chief Abiola, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi took his time to look for another nominee for the title.

Among the fourteen previous holders of the title were Aare Latoosa from Ibadan, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola from Ogbomoso and of course, Chief MKO Abiola from Abeokuta.

While Chief Latoosa died in the Kiriji War and Afonja died in the Fulani war, Akintola was killed in the 1966 coup d’état. Chief Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election also suffered a mysterious exit when he died in July 1998 moments from freedom after four years in detention.

The questionable deaths that former occupants of the position suffered may have informed the earnest prayer offered by a former Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinyele in his book, History of Ibadan, where he prayed that nobody from Ibadan city should be made Aare Ona Kakanfo again.

In fact, due to the myths attached to the title, many people contacted to make comments on it were evasive, saying they would not say anything on the issue.

According to one of them who pleaded anonymity, he said the challenges facing the holder of the chieftaincy title starts from preparation to his installation.

He said, so many rituals would be performed before the nominee could be made Are Ona Kakanfo. He said, “apart from other rituals that would be performed, the person would have his head shaven while numerous incisions would be made on the head.

All these preparations are to make him invincible if any war breaks out, and it would also give him courage. It was learnt that other worshippers of gods would donate powers of all sorts to him.

Some of those who had held the title included Kokoro Gangan, Oyatope, Oyabi, Adeta, Afonja, Toyeje, Kurumi, Latoosa, Ladoke Akintola and Moshood Abiola.