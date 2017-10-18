LASU closes 2017/2018 admission exercise

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Lagos State University. Ojo has announced that the admission exercise for 2017/2018 academic year has been closed following the successful shortlisting of the 3,500 candidates earlier agreed by the institution to admit.

In a release, LASU called on the public to shun anyone that try to assist in the admission process, as anyone that engaged in admission racketing do so at his or her own risk.

The statement reads, “Following the successful shortlisting of the Three Thousand Five Hundred (3,500) Candidates for Admission in the 2017/2018 Academic Session, the Lagos State University Management hereby informs all Candidates who chose Lagos State University and were not short listed for Admission, Parents/Guardians and the General Public that the Admission Process for the 2017/2018 Academic Session is closed.

Consequently, the Lagos State University Management wishes to advise all concerned Candidates, Parents/Guardians and the General Public to be wary of some unscrupulous element who may want to use the name of the Institution to exploit unsuspecting Candidates.

For emphasis, anybody who engages in any transaction with individual/group of individuals on behalf of the University does so at his/her own risk as Lagos State University will NOT be liable for such transaction(s).

In another development, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun has congratulated Dr Dauphin Moro for being adjudged the best in his oral presentation at the just concluded 2nd International Conference on “Internal Medicine & Hospital Medicine,” held Dallas, Texas, United States of America.

While Dr.Moro was awarded a Certificate of Recognition and others were given Certificate of Delicates, the Lagos State University was also celebrated for what was described as a “Phenomenal Oral Presentation”