Labour rejects Zuma’s statue in Owerri, demands its pull down

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

UNITED Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, has rejected the erection of statue of President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, in Owerri by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, including naming a street in the state capital after Zuma.

While demanding that the statue be pulled down, ULC described honouring of Zuma by the governor as highly insensitive and contemptuous of not only the people of Imo State but also possess the dangers to Nigeria if not roundly condemned and excoriated by well-meaning Nigerians.

ULC in a statement by its President, Mr Joe Ajaero, urged the people of Imo State and other patriotic Nigerians who feel outraged over this act to immediately demand that Okorocha should pull down the infamous statue.

The group called on the people of Imo State to demand a return of the money used in this ignoble project and march to the legislature to demand that Okorocha apologises to the citizens of the state for bringing this national shame and disgrace to them.

The statement read in part: “We are not against honouring great men and women who have contributed positively to the development of the state to encourage them to do more but we know that whatever must have informed the choice of Jacob Zuma at this time must be everything but altruistic and patriotism.

“How he became a Nigerian or Imo State champion cannot be explained and beats our imagination. Zuma is not a Nigerian patriot, contributed nothing to the Nigerian project and the Imo State effort at development. He is not Shehu Shagari, Sam Mbakwe, Awolowo or Zik of Africa; either is he any of those patriots from Imo State or other parts of Nigeria who are well-deserving of such honour and who have not been honoured. He definitely does not deserve a statue in Imo State talk less of naming a street after him.”