Instinctwave institutes top 25 marketing professionals awards

FOLLOWING the huge success of our Africa Brand conference in London, Instictwave, publishers of MarketingWorld magazine, says it will be instituting the top 25 marketing professionals awards in its forthcoming summit and awards in Accra, Ghana.

According to Mr. Akin Naphtal, MarketingWorld Awards and Marketing 360 Summit are well thought out and are both needed especially at this time when Africa needs to celebrate excellence and as well push for the best trends in the industry.

“We need to expand and gain global reference. At the MarketingWorld Awards we are always ready to celebrate and reward organisation and individuals that have delivered superior product values to the market and exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies”

Extraordinary exploits

He continued that the idea to make the awards Pan Africa is a way to celebrate individuals and organisations that have in one way or the other put Africa on the map of global marketing with their extraordinary exploits.

Naphtal said the Awards which is in its 7th year will feature Marketing360 Summit, a gathering focused at bringing together leaders in the ecosystem to share industry insights across the entire integrated marketing communication sector in Africa. Top 25 Marketing professionals in West Africa will also be announced at the awards ceremony.