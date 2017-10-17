Iheanacho’s coach sacked

Craig Shakespeare has been sacked as the manager of Leicester City only four months after succeeding Claudio Ranieri on a permanent basis.

Sportsmail understands the 53-year-old was called to a meeting with the club hierarchy on Tuesday to be told a decision has been made to dismiss him after a run of one win in 10 Premier League games that leaves the 2015-16 champions in 18th place this season.

The Foxes could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to West Brom on Monday night and have won just three times this term, with two of those victories coming in the Carabao Cup.

Shakespeare only replaced Ranieri in June, signing a three-year contract after guiding the club to Premier League safety during his spell as caretaker.

He also helped steer the Foxes into the quarter-finals of the Champions League having filled in after the popular Italian was sacked in February.

Speaking after his appointment as permanent boss, Shakespeare said: ‘This is a really exciting opportunity for me to continue along this new path in my career and to continue to work with a club and a group of staff I’ve grown extremely close to.

‘I’m grateful to the owners and the Board of Directors for their continued faith and support.’

‘Our preparations for pre-season and the new Premier League campaign have been on-going for some time, but we can now move on with certainty and ensure we are well equipped to compete at the levels now expected of a club like Leicester City.’