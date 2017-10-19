ICT investment pivotal to economic devt — Commissioner

By Amarachi Alozie

LAGOS State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Olufemi Odubiyi, has identified Information Communication Technology, ICT, as key to national economic development, adding that investment in ICT education especially in training talents to handle software development is pivotal.

Speaking during the official opening of the Digital Bananas Limited, the parent body of Career Insight in Lagos, he said: “The more investment we have in ICT education especially in training talents to handle software development, the less the country will spend her foreign exchange to buy those soft wares that can be developed locally.”

He urged the federal, state and local governments to start looking inwards, stressing that the first step towards achieving technological dreams is supporting investors or entrepreneurs like Digital Bananas to invest in internal capacity development in the state.

Odubiyi who maintained that Nigerian youths are full of creative and innovative talents, posited that being creative, innovative and thinking outside the box without having the right skills that can help them actualise their innovative tendency, can sometimes be a waste. He reiterated Lagos State Government’s commitment to partner with organisations like Digital Bananas Limited to promote youth entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, the CEO, Digital Bananas Technologies, Keji Giwa, in explaining the functionalities of Career Insights said that the company has moved from a training company to a platform that is allowing Nigerian youths to collaborate learning, develop themselves, get practical work experience and build amazing opportunities in relation to business

According to him, within the next three years, the company hopes to deepen its operations to provide practical work experience for people that are interested in becoming digital project managers. He added that Career Insights will also give participants experience within the digital space and provide digital solutions to companies that need digital solutions.

His words “In the next three years, we want to put ourselves in a position where we can account for at least close to two to three percent of the digital space market in Nigerian young population to build their digital skills and add value to the Nigeria economy.”