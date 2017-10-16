Group faults Lagos recruitment, petitions Assembly

A group, Unemployed Environmental Health Graduates, has called on the Lagos State House of Assembly to intervene for inclusion of Environmental Health Officers cadre in the ongoing recruitment by the state service commission.

Newsmen report that the group said this during a protest to the House on Monday, armed with petition for submission to the House.

Addressing the lawmakers, the Coordinator of the group, Mr Nureni Basorun, said members of the group had acquired relevant training to fit into the exercise, having worked for the state as non-pensionable staff.

“This group is made up of environment health graduates.

‘’We have actually gone through the rudiments of training for the cadre of environmental health officers and we are fit to work at any level, both public and private.

“Majority of us have been working in the system of the Lagos State Government as non-pensionable staff with the hope that when opportunity arises for work, we will become permanent staff.

“Just some weeks ago, the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission placed advertisements for some jobs and our own job also have vacant positions and we applied.

He said though the group heard that interview was going on but till this moment with other cadres included, but its members who applied were not called for the exercise.

“ This is Lagos State, a Centre of Excellence. We should not fix a square peg in a round hole, it will never fit.

‘’That is why we are here before you to help us look into the situation that we are presently experiencing.

“Why would they not invite us, having made the application open for everybody.

‘’They should create a level playing ground and allow everyone who is qualified to participate in the ongoing screening and interview.’’ he said.

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said that the House would look into the petition of the group with a view to engaging all relevant parties to resolve it.

Obasa, who was represented by Mr Segun Olulade, the Chairman, House Committee on Health Services commended the protesters for peaceful conduct and assured them of quick intervention.

“I want to welcome you to your own House. We are all here on your behalf and we are here to defend your rights. We are here to stand by you.

“We will receive your petition and I can assure you that we are going to work on it immediately.

“We will contact your representatives and also call on other parties to explain the rationale behind it so that we can be on the same page.

“I am aware there was a publication on vacancies and I believe you also have a right to apply. We will get back to you very soon,” Obasa said.

NAN