Funso Adeolu, others dazzle in ‘Morufa Bodija’

FAST rising actress and filmmaker, Ajadi Olajumoke Ewatomi, has released her first debut movie titled Morufa Bodija.

The movie which is now in circulation nationwide tells the story of a typical Ibadan girl, a village champion who harasses everyone that crosses her path with her flippant mouth; believing no-one can outshine her. Eventually, she falls in love with the man of her dreams who transforms her life for the better.

Morufa Bodija is written and produced by Ajadi Olajumoke Ewatomi, features Funso Adeolu, Mide Abiodun, Sola Akintunde, Tunde Usman, Ope Olusanya amongst others.