Breaking News
Translate

Funso Adeolu, others dazzle in ‘Morufa Bodija’

On 9:05 pmIn Entertainment by Nwafor PolycarpComments

FAST rising actress and filmmaker, Ajadi Olajumoke Ewatomi, has released her first debut movie titled Morufa Bodija.

Funsho

The movie which is now in circulation nationwide tells the story of a typical Ibadan girl, a village champion who harasses everyone that crosses her path with her flippant mouth; believing no-one can outshine her. Eventually, she falls in love with the man of her dreams who transforms her life for the better.

Morufa Bodija is written and produced by Ajadi Olajumoke Ewatomi, features Funso Adeolu, Mide Abiodun, Sola Akintunde, Tunde Usman, Ope Olusanya amongst others.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.