FG dispels rumour of vaccination by Military

The Federal Ministry of Health has called on Nigerians to disregard ongoing rumours in parts of the country that the military was administering vaccinations on school children.

Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, made this known in a statement issued by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister said there was no iota of truth in the claim and called on members of the public to remain calm as government is committed to the wellbeing of Nigerians wherever they live.

He noted that any vaccination by government agency would be done in conjunction with States and Local Governments.

He added that necessary awareness will be created through advocacy and community mobilisation before such vaccination or immunisation exercise is embarked upon.

Adewole said military does not vaccinate or participate in vaccine exercise in any part of the country except two local government areas in Borno.

He explained that the military participation in Borno was at the invitation of the Federal Ministry of Health to assist in reaching the inaccessible areas due to security challenges.

Adewole, who described the rumour as malicious and mischievous, urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour and go about their legitimate and normal daily activities without fear or any apprehension.

Earlier, Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), also dismissed speculations concerning vaccination perceived to be harmful to children.

Shuaib said: “The Federal Government states clearly that there was neither such harmful vaccination that took place nor any currently taking place in any part of the country.’’

He added that the federal government wishes to re-assure all parents and guardians of the safety, potency and effectiveness of all vaccines.

According him, vaccines used in Nigeria meet international standards and quality set of WHO and are further certified by NAFDAC.

He therefore appealed to those peddling such un-patriotic, malicious and misleading information to desist from such acts that undermine our trust and faith in the health system.