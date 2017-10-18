Explosive attack hits police station, injuring many

A powerful blast in front of a Police Station in the south-west Swedish town of Helsingborg has caused serious damage to the premises on Wednesday.

The entrance to the police station was completely destroyed.

Police officials were forced to hold a press conference behind a table tennis table in a local sports hall.

Local Police Chief, Carina Persson, said that the attack was being interpreted as a “very serious attack on society.’’

“It targets democracy and the legal system. It’s a serious situation,’’ Persson said.

She added that fortunately no one was injured during the explosion, for which the background remains unclear.

The work of local police remained unaffected.

Regional Police Boss, Patrick Hembrandt, said, “You can definitely believe that this is a consequence of our good police work.’’

Investigators could not immediately say what kind of explosive materials were used.

Footage from surveillance cameras is currently under close analysis.

