Experts to address challenges in entrepreneur devt

Richard Nnadi, co-owner of Escape Nightlife and EVE Restaurant will be speaking at Obafemi Awolowo University’s Skills Innovation Summit on Friday, October 20, 2017.

This was revealed by Farsity, organizers of the debut and annual event in Lagos over the weekend.

According to a member of the organising committee Elijah Shokenu, “The aim of the event is to inspire innovation and encourage entrepreneurship.

“This explains why our theme for this year is Entrepreneurship: Towards a Better Society. It also explains why we had to get speakers and panelists who won’t be sharing textbook theories or principles they have not tested themselves.

“We had to look for and get very successful entrepreneurs who can transfer knowledge and share their rich experience with attendees.”

On his part, Nnadi said, “I will be sharing my story, alongside other panelists, teaching participants how they can start and build multi-billion Naira businesses in today’s Nigeria.

“Gone are the days of certificates and mass employment. We are in the era of skills and self-employment and for us to have a better society, the youths and next generation has to be prepared for this challenge.

“We will be preparing them for this challenge at Skills Innovation Summit. Along with other speakers and panelists we will talk about studentship and entrepreneurship, mentorship and starting businesses on campus, the challenges and wins, and a whole lot more,” he added.