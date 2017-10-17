Expect more infrastructure, Okowa tells Deltans

SENATOR Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said Deltans should expect more infrastructure as his administration is committed to making life better for the people.

The Governor gave the assurance on Tuesday during the commissioning of Ovwian road in Udu Local Government Area of the State.

According to the Governor who was accompanied by his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and retinue of political aides, were received by a mammoth crowd of Udu people who were excited to see the Governor commissioning projects in the Local Government Area.

The Governor had inspected the construction of Grace Road, Ekete Waterside in the area before commissioning the road project.

“I am glad that this project has been fully delivered, we are here to rejoice with the people, the government is doing a lot to provide infrastructure, and I want to reassure you, all Deltans that we will deliver more projects that will impact on the lives in the course of this administration,” the Governor said.

The Governor lauded the collaborative efforts of the people of Udu which led to the speedy delivery of the project, noting that the contractor was not disturbed by the people.

Commissioner for Works in the State, Chief James Auguye had in an address, said the road was constructed within seven months as the contract for its execution was awarded in the month of March, 2017.

President General of Ovwian Community, Engr. Paul Odiete thanked Governor Okowa for his adminstration’s commitment to provide infrastructure that will make life better for Deltans while, the Chairman of the local government council, Hon. Solomon Kpomah thanked the Governor for his administration’s commitment to delivering dividends of democracy in the State.