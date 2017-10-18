Clashes: Nasarawa Community appreciates monarch over return of peace

Obi (Nasarawa State) – The Eggon community in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Wednesday honoured one of the state’s first class traditional rulers, Alhaji Aliyu Dangiwa, as its `Ambassador of peace’.

Dangiwa is the Osuko of Obi, in Obi local government area of the state.



The honour was bestowed on the traditional ruler in recognition for his role in ensuring that peace returned to the area following communal clashes that engulfed the area in 2013.

Mr Edward Anzaku, the spokesperson of Eggon community, said that the event was organised to appreciate the royal father for “his role in ensuring that peace returned to the affected communities in which many properties worth millions of naira were destroyed, lives lost with several people displaced from their homes’’.

Anzaku, who is also a lecturer of Sociology with the Federal University, Lafia, also commended the state government for its efforts in ensuring the protection of lives and properties in the area and called for its sustenance.

“The outstanding leadership qualities and commitment of our royal father in promoting peace, hence the need for us to organize this reception in his honour and to honour him with Ambassador of peace award.

“His Royal Highness, we present to you this exceptional leadership award as Ambassador of peace and we express our loyalty and support to your emirate council so as to achieve peace in this area and the state at large,” he said.

Anzaku urged the people of the area to forgive and forget the ills of the past and unite in order to bring about speedy development of the area and the state at large.

He also enjoined the people of the state to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation for the overall development of the country.

Responding, the monarch commended the Eggon community for finding him worthy of the award.

The first class traditional ruler charged all ethnic groups in the state to ensure peaceful co-existence irrespective of their affiliation in the interest of development.

“Peace is paramount, priceless and non-negotiable and it is the necessary requirement for the development of any nation.

“It is in this respect, that I want to urge all of us to forgive and forget the differences of the past, to forgive and forget what have transpired between us,” he said.

The event brought together dignitaries including the officials of Eggon Cultural Development Association and stakeholders in the area, among others. (NAN)