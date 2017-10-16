China announces plans to reduce poverty globally

Mr Chao Xiaoliang, the Consul General of People’s Republic of China in Lagos, on Monday announced his government’s plans to lift another 40 million people out of poverty globally by 2020.

Chao told newsmen in Lagos that the government had in the last five years lifted about 60 million people out of poverty globally including Chinese.

“China has lifted more than 700 million people out of poverty which accounted for over 70 per cent of the global population living in poverty.

“In the past five years alone, China has lifted at least 65 million people out of poverty.

“China plans to lift the remaining 40 million people out of poverty by 2020,’’ he said.

Chao also said that his government would continue to promote global development through its Belt and Road Initiative.

The consul-General said that as the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) would convene on Oct.18th, China would continue to be more actively involved in international affairs.

“The 19th CPC National Congress will review the party’s work since 2012 and draw out guidelines and policies to guide the nation’s development over the coming years.

“In the past five years, the CPC has united and led people of all ethnic groups to carry on and advance socialism with Chinese characteristics,” he said.

