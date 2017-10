By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, has left the country to Istanbul, Turkey where he will be participating in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8) on Friday, October 20, 2017, newsmen report.

It was reported that he left the country after presiding over Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, with his cabinet members at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

More detail later.