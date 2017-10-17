Breaking: Buhari signs University of Petroleum Resources Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday signed University of Petroleum Resources Bill with a pledge to continue to support the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta region.

The President made the pledge while signing bill to establish University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta into law at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said Federal Government was committed to supporting Niger Delta region to achieve socio-economic development.

Buhari, therefore, appealed to communities in the region to strive for peace through dialogue in resolving all conflicts not only among them, but also with business entities and authorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the signing of the bill into law, the path has now been cleared for establishment of the specialised university in the Niger Delta.

The institution will be charged with training and research in petroleum technologies.