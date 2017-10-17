Breaking: Buhari in closed-door with NGF

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – DELEGATION of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, is meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation led by the Chairman of NGF and governor of Zamfara state, Abdullaziz Yari arrived at the venue about 12:30pm and went straight to the New Banquet Hall at Aso Rock.

Though, the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it may not be unconnected with security challenges some states are facing as well as insufficient fund to pay salary.

Before the delegation of the NGF arrived, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State had met President Buhari to brief him on the alleged threat by the Fulani sociocultursl Association Miyatti Allah Kauta, (MAYTTI) over the anti-grazing law which is expected to take effect from next month.

The delegation of NGF was drawn from the six geopolitical zones. They are Yari, from North West, the Bauchi governor, Mohammed Abubakar, North East, Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed of Kwara State, North Central, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu from South West, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, South-South and the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Eric Kelechi Igwe, representing South East as well as the Director-General of NGF, Asashana Okauru.