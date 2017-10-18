Breaking: Atiku’s son Aminu released

By Anthony Ogbonna

Aminu Atiku, the son of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, who was remanded in transit cell by a Tinubu Magistrate’s Court in Lagos on Wednesday has been freed.

The son of the Former Vice President was freed shortly after being remanded for allegedly disobeying a court order of the court.

Recall that Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye had on October 11, made the order over the custody of 8 year old Amir, whom he was alleged to have taken away from the custody of his estranged wife, Fatimo Bolori.

When the matter came up yesterday, for the discharge of ’emergency, evacuation /protection order made by the court, lawyer to Atiku’s son, informed the court that the parties were making plans to settle the matter out of court.

In response, Bolori’s lawyer, Nwabuzor Okoh, denied ever receiving any notification or information from the respondent to settle the matter out of court.

Consequently, Magistrate Ayeye cited Atiku for contempt of court order made on October 11, and ordered that he should be remanded at the transit cell, while the case was stepped down pending when he produces the boy.

Fatimo and Aminu were divorced in 2011, and the children were initially with their mother, with an arrangement that the children would be spending vacation with their father.

But during one of the school holidays in 2013, Aminu requested that they be released to him for a vacation abroad, after which he refused to let the kids return to their mother.

However, at the court, Atiku’s son was released after the 8-year-old boy was produced in court.

The mother, Fatimo was granted custody of the boy for 10 days.

The court said after the 10 days, it would decide a permanent residence for the boy and his eight-year-old sister.

The court however adjourned the case till November 1 for the determination of the full custody of the two children.