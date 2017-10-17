Ballon d’Or : Neymar to earn over £2.5m if he beats Ronaldo, Messi

NEYMAR is reportedly set to pocket over £2.5million every time he wins the Ballon d’Or at Paris Saint-Germain.

That means he could earn an extra 15m euros (£13.32m) from the gong over his five-year deal, according to Le Parisien.

No player from France’s top flight has been named the word’s best player since Jean-Pierre Papin at Marseille in 1991.

But Neymar was convinced he could win the award if he moved away from Barcelona and stepped out of Lionel Messi’s shadow.

The word-record deal Neymar signed in the French capital ensured he earns an incredible £89,513 a DAY, according to leaked documents.

Football Leaks published what they claim is the £198m cheque PSG paid Barca for Neymar.

And the report, put on a German website, claims the Brazilian star banks £2,722,710 a month at the current exchange rate.

So Neymar will bank a bonkers £163m over his five-year deal at PSG.

However, that fee does not take into account the bonuses that that Samba star could land in bonuses.

And his team mates are backing him to win the Ballon d’Or soon.