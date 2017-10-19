Aare Ona Kakanfo cap fits Adams – Fayose

By Dapo Akinrefon & Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti— Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described as a perfect fit and an honour well deserved, the title of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland conferred on National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams, by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Fayose said he has no doubt that the cap fits Adams going by the pedigree of the recipient of the prestigious title.

He stated this in a message to congratulate Adams, yesterday, in Ado-Ekiti, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi.

According to the governor, Oba Adeyemi made the right choice in the appointment of Adams as the Generalissimo of the Oyo Empire.

Governor Fayose enjoined all Yoruba sons and daughters, both home and in the Diaspora, to support the new Aare Ona Kakanfo defend and promote the interest of their race.

Also, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, and a former Presidential candidate and National Chairman of the National Action Council, NAC, Dr. Olapade Agoro, have described Adams’ emergence as a worthy appointment.

NANS, in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Okereafor Opeyemi, called on Adams “to see this sacred position as a clarion call to service in the defence of the fundamental rights of the Yoruba and also a call to uphold the rich cultural heritage and inheritance of the Yoruba Nation without any fear of favoritsm or nepotism which might be caused by political interference.”

Also, Director, Directorate of Special Duties of NYCN, Comrade Adedotun Omoleye, described the appointment of Adams as “timely and well-deserved most especially at this challenging time when our Nation needs more youths in leadership positions.”

On his part, Agoro said the decision by the Alaafin of Oyo “was a well vicariously taken decision for the entire race at home and abroad.”