500 exhibitors register for Jos Trade Fair

Five hundred exhibitors have so far registered to participate in the 2017 Jos Trade Fair scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 17, according to Anista Marketing and Events Ltd, the organisers.

Mrs. Bolcit Barshep, Managing Director of the outfit, told newsmen on Monday in Jos that 300 exhibitors had already erected their pavilions.

“The remaining 200 are still mounting their pavilion. As you can see, there is already a lot of excitement in the air; the Trade Fair has attracted exhibitors from inside and outside the country,” she said.

She said that the 2017 Trade Fair would boost the revenue of Plateau because most of the exhibitors were foreigners.

Barshep said that security of exhibitors and visitors had been given utmost attention with all entrances manned by security personnel adequately equipped with scanners and other gadgets.

“We have done everything humanly possible to protect exhibitors and their property. I can confidently say that security is guaranteed,” she said.

Barshep urged Jos residents to make out time to visit the Trade Fair ground so as to have the privilege of buying products directly from the manufacturers at cheaper rates.

